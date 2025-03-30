UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,562 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 123,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 77,061 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,996,000 after purchasing an additional 879,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

