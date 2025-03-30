UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 4,328 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,120,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,987,000 after acquiring an additional 905,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after acquiring an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after purchasing an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in IQVIA by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 616,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,109,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $177.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.27. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $253.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

