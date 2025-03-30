UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. The trade was a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,998,993.14. This trade represents a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,397,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,292,570 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.5 %

KDP stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

