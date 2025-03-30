UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 8,544 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after purchasing an additional 986,366 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after buying an additional 859,333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 647,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,340,000 after acquiring an additional 554,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

