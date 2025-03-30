Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is SCP Investment LP’s 6th Largest Position

SCP Investment LP reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 6.2% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

UBER opened at $72.71 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

