Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases 880 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 2,475.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

