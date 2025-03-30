Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,253 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 181.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $32,060,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $19,242,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,976,000. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $29,828.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 592,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,438. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Scannell bought 93,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,029,769.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,375.07. The trade was a 221.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ opened at $22.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 2.50.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

