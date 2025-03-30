Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,248,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,096,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $79.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

