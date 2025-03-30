Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tucker Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VIG stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.9377 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

