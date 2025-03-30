TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.78 and last traded at $35.06. Approximately 15,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 7,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Continuum Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.18% of TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF

The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.

