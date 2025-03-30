Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $2,333,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 154,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.30.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $246.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

