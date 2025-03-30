Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $810,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,192,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,230,014,000 after purchasing an additional 781,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,315,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,446,000 after buying an additional 180,755 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,284,228 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $694,717,000 after buying an additional 2,076,134 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,469,142 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,827,000 after buying an additional 214,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4,642.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852,238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $349,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,092 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average is $127.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.78 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

