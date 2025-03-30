Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 587 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

