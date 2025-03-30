TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TPG were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth $100,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TPG by 2,515.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,254 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after buying an additional 992,818 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 14,739.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after buying an additional 597,972 shares during the period. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter worth about $31,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at $980,716.31. The trade was a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

TPG Price Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -481.82%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

