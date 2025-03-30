Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.56.

TOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,612.50. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,630.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,054,314 in the last ninety days. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$68.16 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$55.27 and a 12 month high of C$70.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock has a market cap of C$25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$67.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.96.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

