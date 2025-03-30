Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 30th

Southern, Quanta Services, and Rockwell Automation are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that produce or support energy derived from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. These investments allow investors to participate in the growing sustainable energy market and often benefit from public policies promoting clean energy alternatives over fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $91.10. 4,483,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southern has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $254.17. 1,150,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,061. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $227.11 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $9.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.22. 987,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,610. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $308.70.

