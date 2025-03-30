Tom Peddie Sells 400 Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Tom Peddie sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.85, for a total transaction of C$27,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at C$6,985. This represents a 80.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$69.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57. CCL Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$66.96 and a twelve month high of C$84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$97.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.38.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

