Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 22973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Titan Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -296.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.05.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

