Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Titan America in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Titan America in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Titan America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Titan America to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Titan America from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:TTAM opened at $13.16 on Friday. Titan America has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $17.78.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.17 million.

About Titan America

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

