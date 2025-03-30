TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.46 Per Share

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 1.4561 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a 202.6% increase from TISCO Financial Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.48.
TISCO Financial Group Public Price Performance
OTC TSCFY opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. TISCO Financial Group Public has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $30.11.
TISCO Financial Group Public Company Profile
