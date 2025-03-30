Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Short Interest Update

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the February 28th total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tigo Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tigo Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TYGO Free Report ) by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Tigo Energy worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TYGO opened at $0.86 on Friday. Tigo Energy has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 142.03% and a negative net margin of 116.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tigo Energy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

