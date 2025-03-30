Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.65.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
