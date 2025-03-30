Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

