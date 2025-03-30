Threshold Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $156.11 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00004591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00003570 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000 with 10,126,069,957.184572 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01561707 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $6,155,743.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.