Theodore G. Schwartz Sells 124,788 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 124,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $1,161,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,521.47. The trade was a 40.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OppFi Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $821.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.63.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

OppFi Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in OppFi by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OppFi by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on OppFi in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp cut OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

