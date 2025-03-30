The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 215,284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Walt Disney worth $506,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,309.1% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Walt Disney by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 852,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $81,954,000 after purchasing an additional 297,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Prescient Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

