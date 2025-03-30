The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $15,125,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Walt Disney by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 422,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07. The company has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Prescient Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.