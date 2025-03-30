The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,333 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $58,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.94.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $11,805,563.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,412,161.98. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,661.60. This represents a 29.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.47 and a 12 month high of $124.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

