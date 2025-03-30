The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $47,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,021,563,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 737,099 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,785,000. Amundi increased its position in The Cigna Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,254,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $628,579,000 after purchasing an additional 374,865 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,758 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $546,138,000 after buying an additional 64,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $324.97 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.78. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

