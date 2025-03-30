The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s Why

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 19,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 473,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
The Arena Group Stock Down 4.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $79.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.
Insider Activity at The Arena Group
In other news, Director Christopher Petzel sold 25,000 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $30,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762.30. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 74.20% of the company’s stock.
About The Arena Group
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
