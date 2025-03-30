Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.86 and last traded at $83.58, with a volume of 736294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.43.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.