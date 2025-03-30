Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the February 28th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of TVE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,097. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 ( NYSE:TVE Free Report ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

