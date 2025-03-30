Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Teledyne Technologies worth $38,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,445.14. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. This trade represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,571 shares of company stock worth $17,709,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.00.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

TDY opened at $494.78 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

