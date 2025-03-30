Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the February 28th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 166,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 4.38% of Tantech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

TANH stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Tantech has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

