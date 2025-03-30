Susquehanna Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $113.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.4 %

CNI opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $93.64 and a twelve month high of $132.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

