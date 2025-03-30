SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026

