SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55.
SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026
gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.
