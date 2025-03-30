Summit Securities Group LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Summit Securities Group LLC reduced its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $19,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,031,000 after purchasing an additional 895,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 449,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARR opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.53. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -669.77%.

Insider Activity at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $45,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,749.51. This represents a 26.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stewart J. Paperin sold 24,852 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $466,720.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817.14. This trade represents a 98.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

