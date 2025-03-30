Summit Securities Group LLC Reduces Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Summit Securities Group LLC cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,448 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

