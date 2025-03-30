Summit Securities Group LLC Raises Stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVR Partners news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,058 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $79,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,700. This represents a 0.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 17,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,460 over the last quarter.

CVR Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

UAN stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $88.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $74.58.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.56 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 20.61%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVR Partners

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.