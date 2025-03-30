Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Stratus Properties had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Stratus Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of STRS stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.34 million, a PE ratio of 127.50 and a beta of 1.21. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

