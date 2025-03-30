Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,002 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after buying an additional 42,616 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 831.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 31,168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IVW opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.86. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

