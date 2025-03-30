Strategy Asset Managers LLC Invests $291,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $110.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average is $108.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

