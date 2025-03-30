Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,421,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.02 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

