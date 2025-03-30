Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,835,226,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,279,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,709,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,227,591,000 after purchasing an additional 838,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $895,499,000 after buying an additional 14,369,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $743,681,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

