StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $5.00 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $540.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jaguar Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Jaguar Health worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.