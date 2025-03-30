StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
NYSE ENSV opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.79.
About Enservco
