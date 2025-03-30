StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday, March 10th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
