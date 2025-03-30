Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Up 41.5% in March

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,433,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 1,013,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 551.5 days.

Stockland Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STKAF stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Stockland has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

About Stockland

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia's largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

