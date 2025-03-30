Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Up 41.5% in March

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,433,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 1,013,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 551.5 days.
Stockland Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of STKAF stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Stockland has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.
About Stockland
