StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

STEP stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.33. StepStone Group has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $70.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently -56.80%.

In other StepStone Group news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,318. The trade was a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,300. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 156,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

