Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Up 105.5% in March

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 105.5% from the February 28th total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:SCBFF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.67. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $16.43.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

About Standard Chartered

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.09. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

