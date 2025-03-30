SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.27. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 1,378 shares traded.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.71.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

